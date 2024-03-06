Wednesday is final day to register to vote in Missouri’s April 2 election

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — People visited the Jackson County Board of Elections in Independence, Missouri, to register as voters on Wednesday, the final day to register in time to vote on the April 2 election.

Election directors told KSHB 41 News a question on the Jackson County ballot about using sales tax dollars to fund stadium projects for the Chiefs and Royals is getting attention of voters.

A director in Jackson County predicted her office will see 40 percent turnout when a typical April election brings about 20 to 25 percent of registered voters.

“We’re always encouraged when we have more voter turnout,” Tammy Brown said. “We encourage more voter turnout. We want people to participate.”

You can register to vote on the Missouri Secretary of State's website until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. You can also check your registration on the website.

Voters told KSHB 41 News the stadium question isn’t necessarily their driving reason for voting this April, but they feel like it’s their duty.

“I feel like it’s something that’s important that you should do. Just being someone in the community, you try to vote," Brett Myers said.

Organizations like the League of Women Voters are helping voters prepare for the election.

