Weeks after deadly shooting at Klymax Lounge, owners to hold gun violence awareness event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A restaurant and nightclub in east Kansas City, Missouri, will reopen this weekend, more than month after a shooting killed three people and hurt two others. There are still no arrests.

Klymax has only been operating their restaurant. The reopening this weekend will mark Klymax Lounge's two-year anniversary.

"We haven't been open since May out of respect for the families and we haven't been able to heal," said Mario Williams, co-owner of Klymax Lounge.

A month and a week later, their pain is the same.

"I'm forever traumatized, because I watched people take their last breath," Williams said.

Antoinette Brenson was 24-years-old. Clarence Henderson was 33-years-old. Jason McConnell was 41.

"He was a security guard here at Klymax," said Tracy Taylor, McConnell's god sister.

McConnell was just doing his job.

"He protected everybody," Taylor said. "The night he passed away, he was trying to protect everyone."

Weeks after the shooting, Taylor keeps replaying that morning in her head.

"I woke up and got the call and it felt like a dream," she said. "I couldn't believe it."

That morning, McConnell had a feeling something wasn't right. He noticed something brewing and ended up between a gun and a club full of people.

"He kept everyone in and made sure nobody from outside came in," Williams said.

McConnell's last moments were spent trying to save lives, but it's devastating for his family who had to lose him.

"We holding on, it's like a dream," Taylor said. "We talk to him every day. We see him every day."

Rodney Newman, co-owner of Klymax, said he got what seemed like 100 calls. He spent the entire day with Jason that Saturday.

"When I left, he was all smiles and that's show I remember Jason," Newman said.

McConnell was part of the crew at Klymax trying to be an example of a better way.

"I come from the projects, from gang banging, that's all we knew, gang banging and selling drugs as a kid," Williams said. "Now, I have three jobs. I'm a business owner and have two jobs on the side. It's not impossible."

So now in McConnell's honor, the other victim's killed that night and 97 others across Kansas City just this year, Klymax is changing how they do business.

"The goal is to show the community we stand with everyone and we're in pain," Williams said. "We have to do away with a certain demographic, because this happened and that hurts business tremendously."

The restaurant and nightclub is increasing security, upping their age limit and tightening up the dress code. This weekend, they're also taking time to make it clear where they stand.

"Not only do we grieve, but we speak out against violence — what will it take?" Williams said.

Klymax is hosting a stop gun violence rally at their lounge this Saturday at 4 p.m. There will be live music, performances and speakers. There is a fee to get in.

All proceeds will go toward paying their staff and McConnell's son. They are hosting an event to support each of the victim's families in the months to follow.

—