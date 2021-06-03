We're Hiring: Hollywood Casino is offering sign-on bonuses to entice applicants

Hollywood Casino at Kanas Speedway needs to hire more people and is even offering sign-on bonuses to entice applicants. They have more than forty part-time and more than twenty full-time jobs open.

All serving, security, and culinary new hires qualify for a $1,500 sign-on bonus. That bonus is for both full and part time positions and would be paid out in thirds at 30, 60, and 180 days.

Job Listings at Penn National Gaming, Inc. (icims.com)

The casino needs to hire seven full-time servers who would qualify for benefits including medical and dental. That has made a big difference to full-time server Alexzandria Pierce.

“Now I’m able to go to the doctor and do anything I need to do. I wasn’t able to do that before and serve,” she said. “Some people do want to serve as a career so with benefits you can do that.”

There are four openings for full time security guards. Fredie Lee Bush has worked in security at Hollywood Casino for almost a decade and loves the people. He said attention to service and security are key.

“Make sure they don’t have any handguns on them, don’t bring any alcohol in, and just have a great attitude,” he said as we greeted customers coming in.

If you’ve ever wanted to work as a dealer in a casino, they have openings for that too, no experience required.

“We’d like them to go ahead and apply now because we have these dealer schools running constantly and really we need you to just to be able to come in and smile and give great customer service. We’ll teach you the technical, ” said Rick Skinner, Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway.

