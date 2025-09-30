What candidate will represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District after changes to district's boundaries?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed the Missouri First maps into law.

The new map redraws the boundaries for Missouri's congressional seats, including breaking Kansas City into three separate districts.

What candidate will represent new Missouri 4th Congressional District?

"We believe this map best represents Missourians, and I appreciate the support and efforts of state legislators, our congressional delegation, and President Trump in getting this map to my desk," Gov. Kehoe, a Republican, said in a statement.

As the Missouri First maps have become a reality for residents in the new 4th Congressional District, representation is top of mind.

"I believe they’re taking away representation from people that are here in the urban area," said William Lona, a resident of Kansas City's Westside neighborhood. "This is a very unfair process."

Following Gov. Kehoe's Sunday bill signing, U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Missouri) announced his re-election bid in the new 4th District.

"I am very excited about the Missouri First Map," Alford told KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa. "It’s gonna be a tough fight. It will reduce our strong Republican stronghold... It’s going to dilute that somewhat, but I am still confident we will win this seat."

KSHB 41 met with constituents in Peculiar, Missouri, in early September. Many shared their concern with the Missouri First maps that would incorporate a sliver of the west side of Kansas City into the predominantly rural district.

"I just don’t understand bringing Kansas City into this area and how that would help," Debra Mawson, an Archie, Missouri, resident told Gamboa earlier this month. "It would be so tough because we would be so outnumbered."

Rep. Alford says his time as a news anchor at a Kansas City television station has created many relationships in the urban core. Those relationships only open the door for him to represent people in rural counties and in the city.

"This will not be a heavy lift for me because I have a heart to serve people," Alford added.

KSHB 41 caught up with Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas at an afternoon ribbon cutting.

"We will make sure that there is a voice, to say that we are here to work for Missourians, not for Donald Trump," Lucas explained. "Yesterday’s maps was about pleasing Washington, it was not about making differences and building jobs in Missouri. Something I’m proud to celebrate today. I’ll keep fighting that fight for as long as we need to."

Earlier this month, Lucas announced his interest in a campaign for the U.S. House if the Missouri First maps were to pass, not stating which district he would campaign for. On Monday afternoon, that sentiment remained the same. Lucas has yet to announce if he will challenge Alford in the 4th District or make a run in the 5th.

His focus now is supporting members of the Democratic party who are investing in collecting petition signatures to put the Missouri First maps to a statewide vote.

"If this map stays in place, you betcha I will make sure I am in the fight," Lucas said.

Lucas and Alford have a history — a professional history.

"We’ve been very courteous to each other, I don’t see that on my end any way coming to an end.," Alford told KSHB 41. "I will respect the fact if he decides to run against me, bring it on."

Alford went on to add he's ready to debate his opponent, Lucas or not.

"I’ve watched Mark Alford on TV for years like a lot of other folks," Lucas said. "I think when he’s doing well, he’s listening to Missourians. When he’s not, he’s listening to Washington elites."

The midterm elections are over a year away, slated for November 2026. But folks in Missouri's new 4th Congressional District are looking for representation.

"I’m looking for a person who has integrity. I’m looking for a person that has honesty. I’m looking for a person that will fight for the rights of all the residents of the community," Lona said. "I have a lot in common with all residents and all citizens that are voting in the state of Missouri. Just like that person wants fair representation, I want fair representation too."

Still, questions in farm country surface, about Kansas City's influence outside the city limits.

"If it does go like this, we can actually get leadership that’s in there that agrees with all the people its representing," added Cass County, Missouri resident Nathan Sweat.

