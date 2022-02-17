What to expect before driving home in Thursday's storm aftermath

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before driving home tonight, drivers are encouraged to remain cautious and aware of conditions.

Below is a live feed of traffic and tower cameras monitoring roads throughout the metro after the highest snowfall total on this date in history.

Current road conditions

Delays and closures are still widespread throughout the metro.

Kansas City Scout cameras indicate freeway speeds between 31-44 mph in the metro on Interstate 635, 169 Highway and Interstate 35. But some portions of Interstate 70 and U.S. 71 indicate speeds of 0-30 mph.

The Missouri Department of Transportation notes possible delays near I-70 westbound to I-435 southbound as well as I-70 eastbound to U.S. 40 Highway and 31st Street.

The exit at I-35 southbound to Vivion Road remains closed but is expected to be cleared in the 4 p.m. hour.

Missouri Department of Transportation MoDOT documents real-time updates of delays and closures.

The Kansas Department of Transportation continues to log road conditions across the state. For example, around 3:10 p.m. at the Bonner Springs K-7 bridge, the surface condition was described as “freezing wet” and the surface temperature was logged at 27 degrees.

Visibility is expected to continue to be impaired as the sun goes down and some roadways remain completely covered with snow.

Kansas Department of Transportation Feb. 17, 3:10 p.m. road observation at the Bonner Springs K-7 bridge in Kansas.



Around 4:30 p.m., KSHB 41's Stormtracker noted slick conditions. And around 5 p.m., KSHB 41 reporter Andres Gutierrez captured video of a sprinter van struggling to make its way up a hill.

Significantly less traffic for the evening rush



Some vehicles are having a tough time making it up steep roads in @KCMO.@KSHB41 | #kcwx | #mowx pic.twitter.com/K2WN7IakxR — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) February 17, 2022

Potential upcoming conditions

The temperature will hover around 21 degrees between 4-6 p.m. Then, it drops by about two degrees every hour until midnight.

With temperatures dipping into the low teens, the possibility of roads refreezing looms.

KSHB 41 Weather KSHB 41 Weather hourly forecast

Whenever road temperatures hit 32 degrees or lower, the conditions become suitable for black ice.

So while snow crews continue to clear roads, even if a street appears to be fully cleared, crews are reminding drivers to continue driving slowly and leaving plenty of space between vehicles.

In the event of losing control or fishtailing, quit accelerating and turn into the skid.

Real-time road updates

For real-time, up-to-date conditions of roads, these websites are available:

KanDrive — provides updated traffic highlights, alerts throughout Kansas.

Kansas Department of Transportation — includes information about temperatures, wind gusts in observations of driving conditions across the state of Kansas.

Kansas City Scout — provides real-time updates and cameras of accidents, construction, closures and more from the Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, areas.

Missouri Department of Transportation — provides road conditions, incident alerts and safety updates while navigating adverse conditions.

More resources can be found here.

