Whataburger to break ground in Blue Springs next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whataburger announced a groundbreaking next week for its fourth Kansas City-area location.

Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross will get to enjoy a burger at the future site of the first Whataburger planned for his city.

“We here in Blue Springs could not be more pleased about the company’s arrival,” Ross said in a statement. “I have the honor of being first in line for a Whataburger at the groundbreaking. I can't wait to get a taste of what’s to come for our community.”

The groundbreaking is set for Thursday at 905 Missouri 7 and the Whataburger location is expected to open by the end of 2021.

It will be the fourth Kansas City-area location to open as Whataburger expands in the market — joining planned locations in Independence, Lee’s Summit and Overland Park.

Whataburger also said in a release that it will announce community partnerships with the Kansas City Mavericks hockey team and the Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley campus at next week’s event. Both partnerships relate to the fast-food restaurant’s Feeding Student Success program .

Whataburger plans to hire more than 700 employees as it ramps up its presence in the Kansas City area.

“We are so excited that Whataburger has chosen Blue Springs as the location for one of their restaurants in the Kansas City metro area,” Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce President Lara Vermillion said in a statement. “We’re getting ready to celebrate breaking ground with them and they have already actively engaged with our community. Even with over 850 locations nationwide, they still maintain a corporate culture of caring for their employees, their customers and the community. With that attitude and the amazing products they offer, they will do well in Blue Springs.”