Whataburger to celebrate expansion to Kansas City area next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whataburger is one step closer to becoming a reality in the Kansas City area.

The Texas-based burger chain announced Friday that the Chambers of Commerce for Overland Park, Independence and Lee's Summit will conduct two groundbreakings next week as Whataburger prepares to open four restaurants in the area this fall.

The Overland Park Chamber Of Commerce will join Mayor Carl Gerlach and members of City Council at 9 a.m. on Thursday at site of a planned location at 8420 W. 135th Street.

The same day, the Lee's Summit and Independence chambers of commerce will conduct a celebration along with Lee's Summit Mayor Bill Baird and Independence Mayor Eileen Weir.

The event on the Missouri side will be at 2 p.m. at 1450 Douglas Street in Lee's Summit, which is the planned location of the first Whataburger in Lee's Summit.

Whataburger first announced it would be expanding to Kansas and Missouri last August .

Renderings of the future restaurants will be shown at the Lee's Summit event.

Whataburger confirmed in March that four restaurants would be opening in the Kansas City area this fall . There are also plans to open restaurants at 18811 E. U.S. 40 in Independence and 905 Missouri 7 in Blue Springs.

The company plans to hire for 700 positions as the restaurants open in the Kansas City area.