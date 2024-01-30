When the Chiefs win, the city wins: KC clothing brand sees boost in sales ahead of Super Bowl appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' recent returns to the AFC Championship and Super Bowl have not only brought joy to their loyal fan base, but they're also making an impact on businesses throughout the city.

The ripple effect is being felt by businesses that are catering to the needs of fans, like Cherry Co.

“We're really inspired by just how sports connects community and how it really ignites the spirit of our entire city and community," said Thalia Cherry, founder of the clothing brand.

Cherry Co. was founded in 2012; mixing together the world of fashion with the world of sports allows Cherry to see success in her brand.

"We've been very fortunate in the last four years, five years for the Chiefs to do so well and to really be able to ignite kind of the designs behind that," Cherry said.

With the Chiefs dominating in the NFL, the clothing line has expanded to multiple locations, including the KCI airport. Cherry said this has been one of her biggest accomplishments.

"It's so great and exciting to see people come through from the airport that not necessarily are always from Kansas City directly, but that are from other cities that love the Chiefs and the energy that the Chiefs bring," Cherry said.

Her unique designs have caught the attention of major names, like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, players from Sporting KC and even Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

"What's so exciting is I love to see when the Chiefs players actually wear our brand and products as well," Cherry said. "But just as it relates to particularly small businesses, it really elevates our brand, our brand awareness, but also the sales."

As the Chiefs head to yet another Super Bowl appearance, Cherry is excited to see more of the community united through her brand.

"We have some special designs that are coming out this week," Cherry said. "You'll see more throughout the week that are really cool ... that really kind of pulls together all the things that we love about Kansas City."

Keeping Swifties particularly in mind in her latest release, Cherry said it will all come full circle when she sees Taylor Swift rocking one of her pieces at Super Bowl LVIII.

