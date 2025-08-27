Whether it's painting or a hug, community shows up for KCKPD after line-of-duty death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The community in Wyandotte County is dealing with yet another line-of-duty death.

Kansas City, Kansas, leaders spoke at a press conference Tuesday morning about the death of Ofc. Hunter Simoncic, 26.

Several law enforcement officers showed up in support of Simoncic, such as Ronald L. Miller, United States Marshal for the District of Kansas.

“It doesn’t matter what the atmosphere might be; we have a job to do,” Miller said. “That’s what we were sworn to uphold is the law and to do the best job that we can. That’s what this officer was doing.”

Before Miller was appointed to his current role, he served as the police chief in Kansas City, Kansas, and later Topeka.

“We suffer as much as the police department does because we all work together,” Miller said. “From the perspective of a chief who has lost officers and deputies in the line of duty, we have this kind of a support group, if you will.”

Miller embraced KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman and KCK Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner after Tuesday’s press conference.

Community shows up for KCKPD after line-of-duty death

“I’ve been through this too many times,” Miller said. “This is a situation that happens far too frequently in our country.”

The frequency certainly stood out to Harold Smith, who was born and raised in KCK. He still lives in the area.

“This seems to be happening so often,” Smith said. “I’m just out of answers.”

Smith’s always had a passion for art, particularly painting.

It’s an outlet he used to offer his condolences to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office after Deputy Elijah Ming died in the line of duty exactly a month ago.

He painted a portrait of Ming as part of his collection titled “Saints.”

“That’s how I saw him, as a person that was like a saint of our community,” Smith said. “He made life better for people. He was an encouragement to people. He showed people you could live a joyous life.”

He used the word "hero" to describe the law enforcement officers.

In Miller’s eyes, the job brings extraordinary risks.

“People should not underestimate the danger that’s involved with these folks out here that don’t want to be arrested, who don’t want to go to jail, who have a general disregard for law enforcement, a general disregard for the government itself,” Miller said. “It’s a dangerous business, but we’re here to support the living and the folks who survive them.”

Miller says life in this world may stop, but the world goes on.

And while it does, community members like Smith want to paint a bigger picture of support.

“Art has this energy to leave impressions in people's minds that can help make their lives better,” Smith said.

The KCK Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4 has established a fund for the Simoncic family. Donations are accepted at any Public Safety Credit Union location.

