Wichita residents come together in vigil for victims of plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. — Residents of Wichita came together at midday Thursday to remember the lives lost of those on board a passenger jet that crashed Wednesday night over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.

The American Airlines flight originated in Wichita and was on final approach to Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening when it was struck by a military helicopter operating a training mission from a nearby base.

Officials said early Thursday they feared as many as 67 people died with no survivors.

As investigators worked Thursday afternoon along the Potomac River for clues, Wichita Mayor Lily Wu led a prayer vigil inside and later outside of Wichita City Hall.

KSHB 41 News staff Wichita vigil

"We come together, to pray for all families affected by the tragedy," Wu said at the vigil.

KSHB 41 News staff Wichita Mayor Lily Wu

The Walter Family was among those in an attendance.

They spoke to KSHB 41's Elyse Schoenig about why they wanted to be apart of the vigil.

"We really wanted to be present and apart of this so that we can be in prayer," Emily Walter said.

KSHB 41 News staff The Walter Family

