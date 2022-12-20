Watch Now
Wind chills as low as minus-40 prompt wind chill warning for Kansas City

Posted at 2:15 PM, Dec 20, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The storm system on Kansas City's doorstep Thursday won’t be just about snow.

It’s going to be about the dangerously cold temperatures, too.

Wind chill forecasts as low as minus-40 degrees prompted the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill to issue a wind-chill warning for the entire Kansas City region.

The wind chills will feature a combination of temps around zero and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The warning is in effect for 6 a.m. Thursday through noon Saturday.

With wind chills that low, the weather service said exposed skin could suffer frostbite outside in as little as 10 minutes.

A winter storm watch remains in effect for the Kansas City area, covering a period from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. Two to four inches of snow remain possible with the storm.

