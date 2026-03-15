Winter weather advisory issued for Kansas City area and points north

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday’s wild weather forecast now includes a winter weather advisory for the Kansas City area and points north.
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The National Weather Service issued the winter weather advisory for the counties along and north of Interstate 70 from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.
DON’T LET THE LOW SNOW TOTALS FOOL YOU— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 15, 2026
Winter Weather Advisory begins at 1pm
-Snow squalls
-Up to 2" (mainly N MO)
-Gusts near 60 mph
-Visibility briefly ¼ mile
-Slick roads
Light snow, but strong wind, falling temps could create near-blizzard conditions at times pic.twitter.com/A6l9MQtXtT
Brief snow squalls are possible Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour leading to periods of reduced visibility of less than a quarter-mile.
Any snow that falls could lead to slick road conditions.
Accumulations of up to two inches are possible in northern Missouri, with lesser amounts to the south.
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