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Winter weather advisory issued for Kansas City area and points north

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KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday’s wild weather forecast now includes a winter weather advisory for the Kansas City area and points north.

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The National Weather Service issued the winter weather advisory for the counties along and north of Interstate 70 from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

Brief snow squalls are possible Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour leading to periods of reduced visibility of less than a quarter-mile.

Any snow that falls could lead to slick road conditions.

Accumulations of up to two inches are possible in northern Missouri, with lesser amounts to the south.

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