Winter weather advisory issued for Kansas City area and points north

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday’s wild weather forecast now includes a winter weather advisory for the Kansas City area and points north.

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 Forecast

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 Weather Blog

LINK | KSHB 41 Interactive Radar

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Alerts

LINK | KSHB Traffic Conditions

The National Weather Service issued the winter weather advisory for the counties along and north of Interstate 70 from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

DON’T LET THE LOW SNOW TOTALS FOOL YOU



Winter Weather Advisory begins at 1pm



-Snow squalls

-Up to 2" (mainly N MO)

-Gusts near 60 mph

-Visibility briefly ¼ mile

-Slick roads



Light snow, but strong wind, falling temps could create near-blizzard conditions at times pic.twitter.com/A6l9MQtXtT — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 15, 2026

Brief snow squalls are possible Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour leading to periods of reduced visibility of less than a quarter-mile.

Any snow that falls could lead to slick road conditions.

Accumulations of up to two inches are possible in northern Missouri, with lesser amounts to the south.

—