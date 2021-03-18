Winter weather mostly misses KC area Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few degrees can make a big difference.

Winter weather expected to hit the Kansas City area overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning mostly missed.

If temperatures fell closer to freezing, the area could have seen a few inches of snow accumulate.

However, temperatures stayed in the upper-30s, meaning only rain and a little sleet fell for most people.

A winter weather advisory that was issued Wednesday evening was canceled early Thursday as it was clear the weather would shape up differently than originally expected.

A few areas to the southeast of the metro in Missouri did see some snow accumulation.

Urich, MO with 1/2" of very wet snow! Roads are more slick in this area! https://t.co/5fWdoD8ELn — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) March 18, 2021

Temperatures were colder in that area.

Roads were still wet in the morning, meaning drivers should still use caution, especially in the colder southern areas.

Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson said any precipitation should move out around sunrise and the rest of the day will be cloudy and windy.