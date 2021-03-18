Menu

Winter weather mostly misses KC area Thursday

Lindsey Anderson/KSHB
March 18 AM weather
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 07:24:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few degrees can make a big difference.

Winter weather expected to hit the Kansas City area overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning mostly missed.

If temperatures fell closer to freezing, the area could have seen a few inches of snow accumulate.

However, temperatures stayed in the upper-30s, meaning only rain and a little sleet fell for most people.

A winter weather advisory that was issued Wednesday evening was canceled early Thursday as it was clear the weather would shape up differently than originally expected.

A few areas to the southeast of the metro in Missouri did see some snow accumulation.

Temperatures were colder in that area.

Roads were still wet in the morning, meaning drivers should still use caution, especially in the colder southern areas.

Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson said any precipitation should move out around sunrise and the rest of the day will be cloudy and windy.

