Woman injured in hit-and-run on Overland Park walking trail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The trail around Amesbury Lake is a place of peace and serenity in South Overland Park, which makes it hard to imagine that would be where a homeowner was injured in a hit-and-run.

"I had no clue how fast they were going," Kimberly Stern, who is recovering from her injuries said.

Over the last few months Stern said young people riding mini-motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles have turned the Tomahawk and Indian Creek Trails into their own personal racetracks.

Last Friday night, a rider slammed into her.

"All I remember is being hit. I don't know if it was the shock or the adrenaline. But I jumped up and the two riders there was one in front that hit me and then his buddy pulled around and stopped," Stern said.

But they didn't help Stern or apologize.

"I do remember it was a male voice saying 'get off me, get off me' and pushing me and so forth and then they must have driven away fairly quickly after they pushed me back onto the ground," Stern said.

A neighbor heard Stern screams and called for help. Despite a visit to Overland Park Regional Medical Center and severe bruises all over her body, Stern considers herself lucky.

"I mean I was pretty much immobile for probably three or four days," Stern said.

Under a pilot program that began last summer, the city of Overland Park is allowing some motorized vehicles on its trails.

"Not at all they’re not bicycles, they’re two-wheel dirt bikes, four wheel ATVs," Vicki Benson, a neighbor said.

Vicki Benson believes the riders are going between 30 to 40 miles per hour and said the issue only gets worse as the weather warms up.

"They clearly know they're not supposed to be doing it and they're choosing to do so anyway. And now they've hurt somebody. And it's probably a matter of time before something similar happens again," Benson said.

Benson would like police or the city do some kind of enforcement.

"I think they need to understand that they've hurt someone but just the the danger putting other people in but you know, someone could be killed," Stern said.

Anyone who may have information about the riders involved in Stern's case, are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300 and reference case #2021-009229.