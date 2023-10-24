Woman still recovering after car rams into Liberty home during police chase

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Sugar Creek police chase over the weekend ended with the suspect’s car inside of a Liberty home.

The Liberty Police Department later caught the suspect after he ran from the home.

The crash sent one person to the hospital, and she remains there as of Tuesday night.

“I saw her bed, and I saw the car on top of it basically,” said Nichole McCellan, the victim’s daughter. “I lost it and started screaming for help.”

Homeowners walked out of their homes to find a car, just inches from their neighbor’s bed.

“I was shaking when it happened, not just because it’s scary,” Kendra Kuntz said. “Not just because, 'Oh my gosh, I hope nobody died,' but literally, it could have been my three girls.”

McClellan and her family spent most the last two days together as they help her mother, Erin Harms, recover from a broken sternum, ribs and other injuries.

“We’re just kind of figuring it out one day at a time,” she said.

McClellan said this isn’t the first time her family has been injured from people speeding on Leonard Street, but the last incident was under different condition.

Just months ago, a car hit her son while he was walking home in the middle of the day.

“Him being hit by a car, that was the most shocking thing,” she said. “To have a full car in my house, I kind of can’t get away from cars and car accidents.”

Neighbors said the crash is an example of a constant problem in their area.

“I have just felt like something like this has been inevitable for a long time,” Kuntz said. “I am so sad that it happened to this family, but also so thankful nobody has died because it could have been so much worse than it really was.”

Police confirmed they do receive complaints of semi-trucks traveling on the residential road, but said they don’t receive as many complaints about drivers speeding.

Brandon Trent, 28, was arrested and charged for his alleged role in the incident.

He was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree property damage.

