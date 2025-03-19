KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As anticipation for the completion of the Rock Island Bridge project grows, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is adding to the landscape of the riverfront.

'Worth the wait': Rock Island Bridge access, trails on track for completion by Sept. 2

Riverfront experience

Flying Truss CEO and founding Rock Island Bridge partner Michael Zeller, a Kansas City native, is transforming a bridge older than a century to offer a taste of river life.

Zeller said the experience will bridge the two states in things to do in and on the river, retail, eateries and events.

“It’s unique and provides all these recreational and quality life assets,” said Chelsee Chism, UG Economic Development director.

First of its kind in nation

Chism said the developments will make the Rock Island Bridge “the first of its kind in the nation.”

The UG plans to enhance both sides of the bridge's access points with essential infrastructure, including ADA-accessible ramps and new staircases that are currently under construction.

Building for future

With a combination of private, state and local funding, the UG’s side of the project has plans to add miles of trails, parks with recreational spaces, benches and parking lots that will allow visitors to enjoy stunning views of the Kansas River.

“They are completing the east side stairs and ADA access ramps right now,” Chism said. “The trails will add about 17 miles worth of trails for the public to enjoy.”

The UG is using the same contractors as Zeller. Both hope their efforts will spur even more development on both sides of the bridge.

“What the city is doing now is taking an interesting thing and turning it into a regional destination, ‘The Kansas Waterfront,' with trails, parks, the bridge itself, boating and docks on the river itself," Zeller said.

Chism said the UG's investment into the project — including surrounding infrastructure and utilities — totals approximately $10 million.

Timelines, future plans

While the timeline for the bridge's completion has shifted several times — from an expected opening in summer 2023 to fall 2025 — officials are optimistic.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis first told you about this bridge project in July 2022, when the project was expected to open in the summer of 2023.

Then, it was pushed to March 2024 because work had to be done to raise the bridge.

Next, the date was pushed back to June 2024.

Other issues delayed completion again until spring 2025 ... summer 2025.

Now, those involved with the project are confident it will be complete by this fall.

“Going first is never easy; there’s a lot of cooks in this kitchen, there’s the U.S. Corps of Engineers, the city, a private development, and we are dancing around each other and there’s a lot of complications, but we are just sure it's going to be worth the wait,” Zeller said.

Zeller said the Army Corps of Engineers finished the levee in recent weeks, so more bridge work can commence. The UG and Zeller said all work will be complete by Sept. 2.

“It’s a significant project that deserves these things, and we will be open as soon as those stairs and ramps are in place, as soon as we can get people on this bridge,” Zeller said.

Chism said "it's very exciting" to be around the corner from the finish line.

However, the UG confirmed the park on the west side won’t be completed for about another two years.

