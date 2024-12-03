Wyandotte County officials tight-lipped after Roger Gobulski's death, advocates demand accountability

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

Wyandotte County officials have yet to respond to Roger Golubski's death and what it means for community accountability.

The former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detective was supposed to appear in federal court Monday on criminal charges for allegedly abusing, harassing and violating the rights of Black women for years.

He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound in his home on Monday morning, authorities said.

Advocates who rallied outside the federal court house in Topeka explained the fight for justice doesn't end with Golubski's death.

"Roger Golubski was like the worst stain on the department, but he's not the only one," Lora McDonald said. "Until they weed out the corruption and things that allow these officers to continue to operate with impunity, we will be there."

Golubski's alleged victims claim the years of abuse and corruption were protected under KCKPD and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.

"Nothing ended with that today," McDonald said.

KCKPD declined to comment when asked how they plan to address department accountability. KSHB 41 News' calls and messages to KCK's mayor have gone unanswered. Wyandotte County's district attorney did not make himself available for an interview.

Attorney Bill Skepnek explained the situation has created an atmosphere of distrust.

"Can we trust them to tell us the truth right now?" Skepnek said. "Right now, that trust has been eroded by the very fact that Golubski was allowed to do what he did for so long."

Skepnek is representing some of the alleged victims in a civil lawsuit against Golubski, KCKPD former chiefs and detectives and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.

"You can't do what Roger Golubski did alone," Skepnek said.

Skepnek explained the path to justice may be through this civil lawsuit filed back in 2023 against the agencies who allegedly covered up and even took part in Golubski's actions.

"Our civil case, if it's permitted to move forward, will be a vehicle to tell the story," Skepnek said. "But until these people have their story told, there's no justice."

Accountability also means bringing all of the information from the past three decades to light.

"Every lawyer, every cop, every judge should be accountable for what they do," Skepnek said. "[We need] public understanding and recognition. Public knowledge is how democracies work."

Wyandotte County government and the other defendants made a motion to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice because the claims happened between 1992 and 2002, claiming they should have been reported during that time.

"[They're] trying to stop us from having those claims heard on their merits because they're old," Skepnek said. "Well, why are they old? Because these women were frightened to death for years and years and wouldn't come forward until after Golubski was arrested."

The case is currently at a standstill until a judge decides on the motion.

"I believe that in terms of trying to heal the wound and find justice, the case needs to go forward," Skepnek said.

