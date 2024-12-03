'I longed to face him': Victim in lawsuit against Roger Golubski reacts to his death on day 1 of trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Justice seemed delayed to several victims who brought a sex trafficking and civil rights case against Roger Golubski.

Now, they feel with his death, accountability was denied.

On the first day of his trial, the ex-KCK detective was found dead inside of his home.

The 138-page lawsuit filed by several victims, including Niko Quinn, doesn’t tell all about Golubski.

"For the rape, the murders, the stalking, all the corruption he has done for years, I had to keep my mouth closed and not tell what actually happened to me," Quinn said.

KSHB 41

Quinn gave her first interview following Golubski's death to KSHB 41.

She said she couldn't sleep last night waiting on the first day of his trial to begin.

"I’m numb," she said. "I’m numb."

She said there are nearly 40 years of pain in her family from Golubski and she wanted to face him in court.

Quinn accused the ex-detective of raping her, and raping and being involved in the murder of her sister.

She also said Golubski, along with former prosecutor Terra Morehead, pressured her to frame Lamonte McIntyre for murder.

He spent 23 years in prison before he was exonerated.

There’s so many unanswered questions," Quinn said. "I'm angry because, 'Why would you be a coward and take your own life?'"

The words in the lawsuit may have brought attention to what Quinn and other victims faced.

The trial was supposed to make Golubski and anyone else compliant, confront their actions.

"I know on this side Golubski was probably suffering and couldn’t sleep because of all his demons, but if we couldn’t get justice on this side of Heaven, I know we’ll get it on the other side," Quinn said.

