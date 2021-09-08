Wyandotte County prosecutors won’t refile charges against Father Scott Kallal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney's office announced earlier this month it won’t file new charges against Father Scott Kallal.

In July 2017, the parent of a child attending St. Patrick Catholic School in Kansas City, Kansas, came forward alleging Kallal had sexually assaulted his 11-year-old daughter.

Those allegations eventually led to prosecutors filing two incident liberties charges against Kallal and for the church to place Kallal on a leave of absence.

But a Wyandotte County jury deadlocked on a verdict in that case in September 2019.

After the jury deadlocked, prosecutors said they intended to retry Kallal in the case.

On Sept. 3, the Archdiocese said it learned that prosecutors would not refile.

In the statement, the church says Kallal remains on leave and continues to be unable to publicly exercise the priestly ministry pending the outcome of the church’s own evaluation. His future in the church now rests in the hands of Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann.

