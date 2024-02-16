Chiefs Kingdom writes its own story after shooting at rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — David Smale has written 28 books, including three about the Kansas City Chiefs. Whenever he puts together a story, he focuses on the positive. He believes the positive will define Chiefs Kingdom after a shooting killed one person and injured 22 others during the rally celebrating the team’s Super Bowl LVIII victory.

“Certainly very tragic, and I wouldn’t do anything to downplay that tragedy, but I don’t think this represents Chiefs Kingdom,” Smale, a lifelong fan of the team, said.

He saw replays of the moments after shooting from his house. He saw positivity in the law enforcement officers who ran toward danger. He saw positivity in Chiefs players and coaches who comforted fans. Smale saw positivity in the attendees who tackled a suspected shooter.

Sharri Knowlton watched the crowd tackle one man from across the street.

“Don’t mess with Kansas City and the fans here because we watch out for each other,” she said. “This is an important event; This is an exciting event.”

Fans like Antony Callahan define Chiefs Kingdom. He is the administer for the Chiefs Fan Page on Facebook. Over the past five years, he’s used the website to raise money for families with cancer, to get veterans tickets to Chiefs games, and for hurricane relief.

The day of the shooting, he posted a plea to his 40,000 followers to support the families of the shooting victims. He raised $5,500 in 24 hours.

“The Kingdom comes together when things are really in need,” Callahan said.

Some of Smale’s stories include a hero. After Wednesday’s shooting, he saw lots of heroes step up and define Chiefs Kingdom in a positive way.

