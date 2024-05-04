'In God's hands': 1 year ago, 6-year-old was shot, killed playing outside of his home in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — When May 3 comes around, Sir'Antonio A. Brown's family will probably be outside on the grill, playing basketball or football and putting up decorations in his favorite color green.

It's one of the only ways they can get through days like this.

"Still lost. Still confused," said Shayna Davis, Sir's mother. "I was thinking the days would get a little easier, but they get a little harder."

From bikes to skateboards and toys, outside of their home are all of the things that make them think of Sir.

It also reminds them that exactly a year ago, he was shot and killed while playing outside.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41

"He was six years old, and I feel he didn’t really deserve that, he was six," Davis said.

It doesn't matter how much time passes by, May 3 stings for Brown’s family.

"All I can remember him telling me is, 'I love you more than anything,'" his mother said. "Those were his last words to me."

They have six years of memories that bring them happiness even if they come and go.

Credit: Shayna Davis Beautiful Brown (left), Sir Brown (middle), Shayna Davis (right)

"Four years ago he was trying to figure out his colors and what he liked," Davis said. "I was telling him, 'You could like any color you want to like, but if you want to be a neutral kind of guy, green is a good option for a boy.'"

A year later, Brown's family is still trying wrap their minds around why it happened to him.

If you ask them what’s really behind their smiles today, they’ll say it’s hearing Brown in the back of their minds asking them 'Are you OK?'

"It gives me grace to keep pushing on," Davis said. "A reminder that his name can’t go in vain, that I have to keep pushing."

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of Brown. A third suspect is still at large.

