'It’s very annoying': Postal Service continues to frustrate Kansas City residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 heard from dozens of people this year who were frustrated with the performance of the United States Postal Service.

Customers complained of delays in service and missing mail, which can mean bills being paid late.

"There’s no trust between these guys, and it’s like, you know, might as well not even fool with them," said KC resident Demario Mcabee.

Those kinds of complaints spurred an audit of delivery operations in Kansas and Missouri.

The Office of Inspector General surveyed three different post offices in the area, along with the Kansas City Processing and Distribution Center.

The audit found deficiencies with several areas, including delayed mail, package scanning and property conditions.

Inspectors found those issues at all three of the post offices reviewed.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver told KSHB 41 he thinks Postmaster General Louis DeJoy should resign.

"Just as we were talking about accountability, I don't know of a report that has come out about the U.S. Postal Service in the last five years that was good; not one," Cleaver said.

Sen. Josh Hawley said the state of the Postal Service currently is "outrageous." However, he's optimistic after the audit.

"That’s a great first step. We need to make sure the Postal Service leadership implements those," Hawley said. "But let's not blink the fact that leadership here has a serious task ahead of them in reforming their systems."

Customers in Kansas City experiencing these issues are trying to stay optimistic, too.

Linda Staten said she's had several days where her mail hasn't shown up, but she hasn't lost hope the service will restore the reliability she once counted on.

"Usually, when you shed some light on something, things happen," Staten said.

