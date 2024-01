KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Kansas Citians captured the snowstorm that blanketed the Kansas City area on Monday night into Tuesday evening.

We received hundreds of submissions, and KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson spent the day sifting through them all and showcased which ones stood out.

From snowman, to doggos, to children enjoying the snow day, you can check out some of the photos in the gallery below:

GALLERY: Photos, videos capture snowstorm across Kansas City area

—