Kansas City man collected, returned 81 abandoned shopping carts from Indian Creek Trail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terrence Nash has a routine.

Every other day, Nash walks Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City.

On Tuesday, KSHB 41's Megan Abundis joined him for walk.

His time outside isn’t necessarily for the fresh air, but to better his community.

“Well, that’s just it; it’s my neighborhood," Nash said.

He’s taken on the responsibility of caring for the trail, and cleaning it up.

“Look at the trash that’s being thrown into the river over here,” he said.

Nash notices everything.

“This tent has been here since December 16,” he said.

Dates, he’s recorded it all on a calendar.

“Well, let’s just look at December, we picked up nine shopping carts in that month there,” he said.

Nash picks up abandoned shopping carts left on the trail and returns them to stores like Price Chopper, Aldi and TJ Maxx.

In all of 2023, he collected 81 shopping carts in 2023.

He sent us 23 pictures of different abandoned carts left in the snow, in the spring, in the leaves, in the green grass, or in the dirt.

It didn’t matter the size of the cart, or if it was under a bridge.

Nash will wheel it back and return it.

While he stays on the path, he’d also like to see the city fall in step and do more to help keep the area clean.

