'Overjoyed': Bourbon County gets 3rd health system in less than 10 years to acquire emergency department

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Bourbon County has been without an emergency department since December 2023.

"You worry not only about your family, your children, and your grandchildren, but yourself as you begin to think about, 'I’m a certain age, and how do I access emergency services if and when needed?'" said Carla Farmer, a Fort Scott, Kansas, resident.

Fort Scott, the largest city in the county, was home to Ascension Via Christi’s Emergency Department for several years until the health system left because of a "steady decline in visits and economic challenges".

They became the second health system in less than 10 years to leave the town.

A month after voters passed a 1/4-cent sales tax to re-establish the emergency department, Freeman Health System announced they are stepping in.



"We are going to take over the management of the ED right here," said Paula Baker, president and CEO of the Freeman Health System. "And we will do that because the need is so desperate. It breaks my heart to think you all haven’t had emergency care since the end of 2023. That is simply not OK."

Freeman, which has facilities throughout southwest Missouri, southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, will also bring care beyond an emergency room with ten in-patient beds.

"The peace of mind of the older folks we have in Bourbon County, the peace of mind for the kids outside of Bourbon County worried about their parents, and the economic development — holding onto businesses without an ER — is really tough," said Craig Campbell, a Fort Scott resident. Even recruiting new businesses, I think, would be impossible."

Bourbon County ended last year with uncertainty, a reality of many rural hospitals throughout Kansas that are at an immediate risk of closing.

"All of us have hoped and prayed that we would see the return of some form of medical services to our community," Farmer said.

Residents believe this is a win for healthcare and Bourbon County.

The Freeman Health System said they are working on licensing first.

The timeline for that is uncertain, however, they hope to move into the hospital at the beginning of next year.

"We’re just tickled that it’s gonna happen really," Campbell said.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. If you have a story idea to share, send Alyssa an email to alyssa.jackson@kshb.com.

