'This is perfect': Kansas Citians, businesses enjoy warm weather before cold front moves in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians soaked up the sun Monday before Wednesday's predicted wintery temps.

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge caught up with Emily Bloomfield, who took advantage of the day by enjoying a frozen treat at CHILL in the Village in Prairie Village.

"Having fun in the warm sun, and you can play more activities and it's way more fun," Bloomfield said.

Amanda Marnett, store manager at CHILL, said while the nice weather is temporary, the business is enjoying a taste of what's to come in the spring and summer.

"Uncharacteristically busy for the season, which has been a blessing for all of us," Marnett said.

With temperatures near 80 degrees, Patrick Looney said Monday's conditions were ideal for pickleball.

"You don't have to go on vacation; this is a staycation, right? This is perfect," he said.

As for Mia Grayse, the day was spent relaxing with a book in a hammock.

"And it's going to make me really eager to enjoy this again the next time I get to after the cold weather," she said.

KSHB 41 Meteorologist Wes Peery projects the cold front will move in Tuesday evening, with a chance of snow from 9 p.m. through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Less than 24 hours left of warmth before a shot of cold air makes it feel like the single digits Wednesday morning.



Enjoy it!#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/SzUQBfQL5p — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) February 27, 2024

—

