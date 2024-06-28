'Why would I stop now?' Raytown girl continues acts of kindness, collected thousands in donations for seniors

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 10-year-old girl from Raytown has placed her focus on helping senior citizens around the Kansas City area.

Catalina Campos gathers donations and hand delivers them to area senior homes, churches and nonprofits.

Her goal is to ensure they have everything they need.

We've previously profiled her efforts, and KSHB 41's Megan Abundis recently tagged along with Campos as she delivered some of the goods.

"There’s about $8,000 worth of donations in here we’re delivering today,” she said. “You have so many people wanting to give you donations, but I haven’t raised enough money to get a building, so it’s all stuffed in the basement."

Campos often delivers donations once a week. She said she’s not slowing down.

“I’ve gone so far, and why would I stop now when I’m doing so much better?" Campos said. "If I stop, I won’t feel like I’m changing the world."

Jackie Lehnert, Campos' mother, talked about the pride she feels from seeing her daughter help others.

“She’s been at it for more than a year, and to see her still have the drive to still keep pushing — it's just a really proud feeling," Lehnert said.

