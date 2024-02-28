Winter weather has Kansas Citians dreaming of warmer days.

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City area residents woke up to snow-covered sidewalks Wednesday morning after temperatures plummeted overnight.

Loose Park, filled with hundreds of people 48 hours prior, was a ghost town while temperatures remained just above freezing.

“It’s way too cold," Zoe Busey said. “I prefer the 70s.”

Business like CHILL in the Village saw a slowdown in foot traffic, while regulars remained loyal, despite the weather.

“Oh, I can’t wait. I can’t wait for it to be nice," said Amanda Marnett, general manager at CHILL in the Village. "I think it just puts everybody in a happy, good mood. So, it’s always great to have the nice weather."

Patrick Looney makes sure to workout every day while he recovers from a severe injury that left him sidelined for more than a year.

The husband and father used his basement rec room Wednesday to sneak in an afternoon circuit workout as opposed to his Monday pickleball match.

“This, this is definitely not as fun,” Looney said. “This is really productive.”

When KSHB 41 spoke to Looney at Minor Park on Monday, he said the weather didn’t feel like Kansas City in Februray.

“You don’t have to go one vacation, this is staycation,” Looney said. “This is perfect.”

Monday also brought a large crowd into CHILL in the Village after school’s released students for the day.

“It has been extremely busy with the nice weather,” Marnett said. “Uncharacteristically busy for the season which has been a blessing for all of us.”

Marnett said the break in business allowed her to catch up on emails for their ice cream truck, which is already booked for this weekend when warmer temperatures return.

—