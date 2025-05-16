'You're never promised tomorrow': Genesis School given another chance to stay open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Genesis School was down to nearly the last week of the school year as they waited for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to approve the school's new sponsor.

On Tuesday, Saint Louis University (SLU) officially became a new sponsor for the charter school, solidifying the school's ability to open in the fall.

Kevin Foster, executive director for Genesis School, went to Jefferson City to witness the vote.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Kevin Foster, executive director of Genesis School.

"We're a school and should be held accountable, but I would argue we have every right to be able to operate a school," Foster said. "We're honored by that chance."

Genesis is familiar with second chances.

KSHB 41 has been covering the school's challenges for the past couple of years.

The Missouri Public School Charter Commission (MCPSC) had a rocky past with Genesis as the previous sponsor of the charter school.

The commission voted not to renew its contract with Genesis in January. That decision came after a failed attempt two years ago to revoke the school's charter.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Laurie Campbell, Genesis School teacher

Knowing the charter school's ongoing fight to stay open, Laurie Campbell still decided to start her career at Genesis this school year.

She came from the Hickman Mills School District.

Campbell said: "Kinda around Christmas break is when we really got the news we were gonna have to figure something out. That uncertainty was scary, but at the same time, I have absolute faith."

According to MCPSC, there are seven sponsors and 37 charter schools in Missouri, including institutions of higher education, school districts, and the Missouri Charter Public School Commission.

As of 2024, 2.5% of K-12 students in Missouri attended public charter schools.

MCPSC has closed three charter schools in Missouri since 2019 — Carondelet Leadership Academy, Pathway Academy, and LaSalle Middle School.

KSHB 41

Genesis' contract with SLU is still going through legal review, but the university did lay out a comprehensive overview of its standards for academics, finances and operations.

SLU did not respond to a request for comment from KSHB 41.

Foster said: "We are going to grow students at a rate above and beyond both schools within this community, as well as, the average in the state of Missouri. That's an obligation when I get up in the morning and look myself in the mirror and tell our teachers that's what we're responsible to do."

Genesis' contract with SLU extends through the 2030 school year. However, SLU can close the charter school if performance standards are not met for at least two years.

"My biggest thing is trust God and whatever happens is gonna happen through him," Campbell said.