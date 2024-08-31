Youth-focused nonprofit in Kansas City, Missouri's, Hyde Park neighborhood reacts to recent teen violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles face charges in the August 28th shooting death of Shaun Brady, a respected Irish chef in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brady's death is the city's most recent incident of youth violence in the city.

A friend of Brady's told KSHB 41 after his death the community needs to take action to prevent crime.

A nonprofit we've highlighted before will move into their new location in October on Troost Avenue in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

"We know historically this is our redline district, the line between the haves and have-nots," said Monique Johnston, executive director of Youth Ambassadors. "Creating space for young people to step forward and lead right in the heart of the community is significant."

Youth Ambassadors is an organization that employs and provides teenagers with life skills.

They have taken a peer-focused approach to preventing crime.

"The missing component is that peer group influence," Johnston said. "We can talk about what’s right and wrong and work tirelessly to influence their decision making, but they’re listening to each other, influenced by each other. The research shows that the power of that peer group in the lives of adolescents is tremendous. How do we create opportunities for young people to be that influence for the young person next to them?"

The focus of their fall programs, which begin September 14th, will be empowerment.

"There's a component of this that young people don’t feel my life matters and if my life doesn’t matter, your life doesn’t matter," Johnston said. "It’s helping young people tap into the idea that you matter and we're going to invest in you."

The group's new headquarters will be at 3130 Troost Ave.

They want to reach more teens in the heart of the city.

"You can be successful, you can have a good life," Johnston said. "Here's the way."