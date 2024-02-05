Zarda teams up with L'jarius Sneed to support Big Brothers Big Sisters through 'KC Takeaway' sandwich

LENEXA, Kan. — The Kansas City area is no stranger when it comes down to barbecue and football; Zarda Bar-B-Q is bringing the two together by partnering with Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, all for a good cause.

When Sneed first teamed up with Zarda to create The KC Takeaway sandwich, he wanted to make sure of two things: that it was giving back to the community and had burnt ends inside.

"L'Jarius Sneed is a young man that came on our radar who loves children, loves Big Brothers Big Sisters," Zarda COO Terry Hyer said. "We got involved with L'Jarius because of the work he was doing with Big Brothers Big Sisters and we said, 'What can we do to help and come alongside him?' And out of that, a sandwich was born."

Hyer said it's no surprise players like Sneed are helping out their community.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters and what they're doing in our community was huge. And when you get to know L’Jarius, this is not something he's just doing to check a box or something somebody told him to do. If you know his story, this is at the heartbeat of who he is as a person," Hyer said.

After this season, The KC Takeaway will have raised over $50,000 for Big Brother Big Sister of Kansas City since it was first released three years ago.

“L’Jarius has put his name behind it and we're raising money," Hyer said. "You've got football, you've got Kansas City barbecue, and those two things coming together to make a fun sandwich that raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Hy-Vee got involved here a couple of years ago and said, 'Hey, we want to help make this bigger.'"

In addition to burnt ends, the sandwich also is topped with melted pepper jack, pulled pork, ham and Zarda's Bar-B-Q sauce.

The KC Takeaway is not only delicious, but it's also a way for us to make a positive impact. Hyer said being able to mix two things Kansas City loves — football and barbecue — has been special.

“We gather around barbecue, it's who we are as Kansas Citians, It brings us together — and who doesn't want to root for Patrick Mahomes, L’Jarius Sneed, Travis Kelce and the gang?" Hyer said.

Since Sneed's big play in the AFC Championship — closing on Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers to set Trent McDuffie up to scoop up the fumble for a touchback— the restaurant has seen an increase in sale for the sandwich.

“I cannot tell you how many pictures and selfies have been taken with the standee. Then, they come in and the next part of the show for them is getting a picture with them and the sandwich," Hyer said.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Zarda will also be having some special deals starting Monday, Feb. 5 to get fans ready for the big game. You can find those deals at both of Zarda's restaurants — located in Blue Springs and Lenexa.

