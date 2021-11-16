Watch
NewsNational

Actions

14 children given wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine in California

items.[0].image.alt
LM Otero/AP
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 12 years old sits ready for use at a vaccination site. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Virus Outbreak Kids Vaccine
Posted at 4:28 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 17:29:32-05

A pediatric clinic in Northern California says it mistakenly gave 14 children the wrong dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, multiple news outlets reported.

According to a statement from Sutter Health, the 14 patients received "vaccines with an incorrect amount of diluent."

KTVU reports that the children were given 20 micrograms of the vaccine instead of 10 micrograms. A normal dose for those 12 and older is 30 micrograms, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

It's not clear whether any of the patients were experiencing any ailments due to the mix-up.

"According to the CDC, patients who receive vaccine with an incorrect diluent volume may experience more arm soreness, fatigue, headache, or a fever in response to the dose given," Dr. Jimmy Hu, chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said in a statement.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage