Olathe East shooting suspect remains hospitalized, possibly released soon

Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 11:51:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 18-year-old suspect in the Olathe East High School shooting is still hospitalized, but may be released from the hospital in a "few more days," according to his defense attorney.

Jaylon Elmore, a student at Olathe East, is currently in custody at an area hospital in connection to a shooting at Olathe East that left three people, including Elmore, injured.

RELATED | Court documents reveal new details about Olathe East shooting

As of Tuesday, March 15, Elmore was still reportedly in critical condition.

Elmore's defense attorney, Paul Morrison, appeared in Johnson County District Court Thursday and said that Elmore had another surgery this week.

Morrison also said that he did not know a timeline of when Elmore would be released from the hospital, but he said Elmore will likely be a "few more days in the hospital."

Elmore has been charged with one count of attempted capital murder.

A scheduling conference and first appearance before a Johnson County judge is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, at 2:15 p.m.

