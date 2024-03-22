One Tank Trips | Daisha tries Donutology

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's first streetcars were pulled by mules and horses, starting in 1869.

But over time, trolleys took the place of mules and horses.

Now, one of those trolleys, from 1947, sits in the River Market.

Made in KC bought and transformed the trolley into a cafe. Later, Made in KC offered the space to Donutology.

In November 2023, Donutology opened in the historic space. Donutology continues to make improvements to enhance the guest experience while offering warm treats, coffee, alcoholic beverages and good vibes.

The trolley can seat about 10-15 people, and work on an outdoor bar space is underway.

At Donutology, you can find thousands of combinations between mixing and matching icings, toppings and drizzles.

