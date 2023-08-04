One Tank Trips: Daisha visits X-Golf Parkville

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Indoor golf has become increasingly popular, using simulators and high technology to provide the experience of playing the game you love while out of the elements.

X-Golf Parkville is all about the concept of playing, training and entertaining. Using their innovative technology, visitors can experience world-renowned courses, tasty food and a full bar.

The technology measures the motion of the golf ball along with the movement of the golf club, tracking path, angle of attack, trajectory and velocity.

X-Golf currently requests visitors bring their own golf clubs. Plans are in the works to soon make loaner clubs available.

Simulator rental fees are per bay and not per person.