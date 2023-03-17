One Tank Trips: Motus Ninjas

Watch Now
Visit Motus Ninjas, where you can learn what it takes to be an American Ninja Warrior, get a good workout in and try something new.
Daisha Jones, KSHB
Posted at 5:00 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 06:00:15-04

Motus Ninjas teaches you what it takes to be an American Ninja Warrior, whether you want to get fit, challenge yourself or try something new.

The gym trains you to maneuver through the obstacle course by focusing on strength, grip, speed, agility and resilience.

There is a lot of failure in Ninja Warrior, so you will notice on the back of their shirts there is a Japanese proverb that says fall down seven times, get up eight. It's a lesson that Motus wants to instill in members and visitors.

It offers classes for kids and adults, has an open gym and has teams that compete all around the country.

Motus Ninjas has two locations, and you can find more information on how to sign up online.

