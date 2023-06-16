KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 3rd District candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Melissa Robinson showed very well in the two-candidate primary, leaving challenger Sheri Purpose Hall with a significant gap to close ahead of the general.

Primary results:



Melissa Robinson, 85%

Sheri Hall, 15%

Both candidates filled out the questionnaire and agreed to interview.

WATCH | Hear from Sheri Hall

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 3rd District candidate Sheri Hall

WATCH | Hear from Melissa Robinson

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 3rd District candidate Melissa Robinson

—