KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 3rd District candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Melissa Robinson showed very well in the two-candidate primary, leaving challenger Sheri Purpose Hall with a significant gap to close ahead of the general.
Primary results:
- Melissa Robinson, 85%
- Sheri Hall, 15%
Both candidates filled out the questionnaire and agreed to interview.
WATCH | Hear from Sheri Hall
KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 3rd District candidate Sheri Hall
WATCH | Hear from Melissa Robinson
KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 3rd District candidate Melissa Robinson
—