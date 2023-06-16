Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 3rd District candidates

3 D.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Melissa Mairs-King/KSHB
3 D.jpg
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 18:14:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Melissa Robinson showed very well in the two-candidate primary, leaving challenger Sheri Purpose Hall with a significant gap to close ahead of the general.

Primary results:

  • Melissa Robinson, 85%
  • Sheri Hall, 15%

Both candidates filled out the questionnaire and agreed to interview.

WATCH | Hear from Sheri Hall

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 3rd District candidate Sheri Hall

WATCH | Hear from Melissa Robinson

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 3rd District candidate Melissa Robinson

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app