KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 5th District At-Large candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 5th district At-Large primary race was most tightly contested across the city with Darrell Curls and Michael Kelley advancing and former Jackson County legislator Theresa Cass Galvin falling short.

Whoever turns out voters best between Curls and Kelley will have earned their council seat in a slugfest to replace term-limited incumbent Lee Barnes Jr.

Primary results



Darrell Curls, 36%

Michael Kelley 34%

Theresa Cass Galvin, 31%

Both candidates filled out surveys before the primary, but only Kelley granted KSHB 41 an interview.

WATCH | Hear from Michael Kelley

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 5th District At-Large candidate Michael Kelley

