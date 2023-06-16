Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from mayoral candidates

Mayor.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Melissa Mairs-King/KSHB
Mayor.jpg
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 17:43:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Mayor Quinton Lucas — who was elected to his first term four years ago and only drew one challenger, Clay Chastain, for his re-election bid — remains popular as evidenced by his easy win in the April 4 primary.

Primary results:

  • Quinton Lucas, 81%
  • Clay Chastain, 19%

Neither candidate filled out a questionnaire ahead of next week’s election, but both did grant interviews, which can be viewed below.
WATCH | Hear from Quinton Lucas

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from mayoral candidate Quinton Lucas

WATCH | Hear from Clay Chastain

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from mayoral candidate Clay Chastain

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app