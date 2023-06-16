KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from mayoral candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Mayor Quinton Lucas — who was elected to his first term four years ago and only drew one challenger, Clay Chastain, for his re-election bid — remains popular as evidenced by his easy win in the April 4 primary.

Primary results:



Quinton Lucas, 81%

Clay Chastain, 19%

Neither candidate filled out a questionnaire ahead of next week’s election, but both did grant interviews, which can be viewed below.

WATCH | Hear from Quinton Lucas

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from mayoral candidate Quinton Lucas

WATCH | Hear from Clay Chastain

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from mayoral candidate Clay Chastain

—