Buckingham Palace household member resigns amid race comment

LONDON (AP) — An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after repeatedly asking a Black woman who runs a charity for survivors of domestic abuse what country she “really came from.’’

The conversation was detailed on Twitter by Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, an east London refuge providing specialist support for African and Caribbean heritage women.

The incident took place at a reception hosted by Camilla, the queen consort, for women working to fight domestic violence.

According to BBC and ABC News, the incident involved Prince Williams' godmother Lady Susan Hussey.

In a tweet, Fulani alleged that Hussey repeatedly asked her where she was from, asking, "What part of Africa are you from?" according to Fulani's tweet, the news outlets reported.

The Associated Press reported that Buckingham Palace said it launched an investigation into the “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments.’’

ABC News, BBC, and Sky News reported that Buckingham Palace confirmed Wednesday that Hussey had "stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect."

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes," the statement said per the news outlets.

The 83-year-old had been one of Queen Elizabeth II's longest-serving ladies-in-waiting, the news outlets reported.