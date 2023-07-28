Watch Now
3 Chiefs veterans added to injury report after 1st padded practice

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid "liked the way they got after it" as the team donned pads for the first time at training camp.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 28, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three veterans were added to the Kansas City Chiefs’ injury report Friday after the first practice in pads.

After wrapping up an at-times chippy 100-minute practice session, coach Andy Reid noted that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and linebacker Isaiah Moore (knee) remained sidelined.

Reid then said linebacker Drue Tranquill (strained neck), defensive end Mike Danna (strained calf) and tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder) were new additions to the injury report.

Tranquill signed with the Chiefs in March after spending his first four NFL seasons with the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City coveted him for his athleticism and coverage skills coming off a career year with 146 tackles, including 10 for a loss, along with five sacks, four passes defended and a forced fumble.

Danna missed three games with a calf strain last season, but still finished the season with a career-high five sacks. He’s an important veteran piece at defensive end with Frank Clark now in Denver.

Fortson is a tantalizing talent, but he’s had trouble staying healthy since forcing his way onto the roster in 2021 after switching positions from wide receiver.

He only played six games in his rookie season and was limited to 13 games last season.

