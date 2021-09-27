Watch
‘4th & 1’ podcast: Chiefs drop 2nd straight amid flurry of turnovers

Chargers score late in 30-24 victory
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is worked on by the trainers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo.
Tyreek Hill
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 14:26:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For only the third time since Patrick Mahomes became the franchise’s starting quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost back-to-back games, sinking below .500 for the first time in the Mahomes era with Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“4th & 1” podcast analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer break down the loss and whether it’s time to panic or remain patient.

The Chiefs committed four turnovers and didn’t force any in a 30-24 loss, but the game was overshadowed by news that Andy Reid was taken to the hospital after the game.

He was released Monday morning and is expected to return to work this week.

The “4th & 1” podcast is the twice-weekly, Chiefs-centric podcast from KSHB 41, the official broadcast “Home of the Chiefs.” Co-hosts Nick Jacobs and Tod Palmer analyze and breakdown the Chiefs’ opponent and performance for pre- and post-game episodes — available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or your preferred podcast platform — each week during the season.

