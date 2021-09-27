‘4th & 1’ podcast: Chiefs drop 2nd straight amid flurry of turnovers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For only the third time since Patrick Mahomes became the franchise’s starting quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost back-to-back games, sinking below .500 for the first time in the Mahomes era with Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers .

“4th & 1” podcast analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer break down the loss and whether it’s time to panic or remain patient.

The Chiefs committed four turnovers and didn’t force any in a 30-24 loss, but the game was overshadowed by news that Andy Reid was taken to the hospital after the game.

He was released Monday morning and is expected to return to work this week.

