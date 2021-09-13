‘4th & 1’ podcast: What we learned from Chiefs’ season-opening win vs. Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t easy, but that was expected when the Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2021 season against the Cleveland Browns in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional showdown.

The Chiefs were without three starters on defense — and looked like it during a first half that saw the visitors grab a 12-point halftime lead on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But the offense got untracked in the second half, while defensive end Chris Jones sparked the defense, which created two turnovers. The Chiefs turned things around for a 33-29 victory.

“4th & 1” podcast analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer break down the comeback win, including the impact of Tyrann Mathieu’s absence.

How did the offensive line perform? Do the Chiefs need bigger contributions from players not named Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce to win a third straight AFC title?

What solutions exist for the pass rush?

It’s early in the season, but the Chiefs are 1-0 — and that’s all Jacobs needed to enjoy a victory steak.

