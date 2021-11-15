Andrew Wylie likely to start again at right tackle for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line will be short-handed against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football from Allegiant Stadium.

Right tackles Lucas Niang (ribs) and Mike Remmers (knee) were ruled out on Friday with Remmers landing on injured reserve a day later, meaning he’ll miss at least three more weeks.

Help may be on the way, if former Chicago Bears Pro Bowler Kyle Long, who has been designated to return from IR, is healthy enough to contribute at right tackle.

He’s played right tackle and right guard at a high level during his career but suffered a leg injury during workouts in June after returning from retirement to sign with Kansas City.

That leaves the Chiefs with Andrew Wylie as the best option in all likelihood, though Prince Tega Wanogho also will be active versus the Raiders. Center Austin Blythe will be active, too.

Wylie stepped in for Niang, who suffered a rib injury, on the 12th offensive snap last week against the Green Bay Packers.

He played 51 of 63 snaps in the 13-7 win .

Wylie won the Mack Lee Hill Award as the Chiefs’ rookie of the year as a right guard in 2018 and started 35 games at left or right guard during his first three seasons in the league.

Due to injury, he was bumped out to right tackle for Super Bowl LV last season and struggled against Tampa Bay’s pass rush, but he's never started a regular-season game at tackle.

Wylie played relatively well against the Packers, which likely gives the Chiefs’ coaching staff some confidence in relying on him at the position, but he’ll face a tougher test against a Raiders pass rush led by Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue, who combined for 11 sacks this season.

Niang, cornerback Deandre Baker, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and tight end Dan Brown are Kansas City’s other inactives.

Saunders has been battling a knee injury, but he practiced all week and didn’t carry an injury designation into the game.

The Chiefs acquired Brown from the New York Jets in exchange for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif at the trade deadline.

For Las Vegas, linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski (ankle) and safety Tyree Gillespie (hamstring), a University of Missouri-Columbia product, already had been ruled out.

Both are inactive along with cornerback Amik Robertson (hip), who was doubtful, but cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle), who was questionable, is expected to play.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Peyton Barber, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, offensive tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.