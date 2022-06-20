Bally Sports announces new platform to stream Kansas City Royals games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans looking for a way to stream the team's games will have a new option starting June 23.
Royals games will be arriving to Bally Sports +, a new streaming platform from Bally Sports launching Thursday. Bally Sports Kansas City made the announcement on Twitter.
— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 20, 2022
All Royals games featured on Bally Sports Kansas City in the 2022 season were initially television-exclusive, due to a contract dispute involving Bally Sports Kansas City and its parent company Sinclair Broadcasting Group.
With the announcement of the platform, cord-cutters now have an additional option to stream these games.
Two upcoming games on July 3 at Detroit and July 17 at Toronto, can exclusively be viewed on the Peacock app.
The full Royals 2022 schedule can be viewed here.