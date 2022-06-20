Bally Sports announces new platform to stream Kansas City Royals games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans looking for a way to stream the team's games will have a new option starting June 23.

Royals games will be arriving to Bally Sports +, a new streaming platform from Bally Sports launching Thursday. Bally Sports Kansas City made the announcement on Twitter.

All Royals games featured on Bally Sports Kansas City in the 2022 season were initially television-exclusive , due to a contract dispute involving Bally Sports Kansas City and its parent company Sinclair Broadcasting Group.

With the announcement of the platform, cord-cutters now have an additional option to stream these games.

Two upcoming games on July 3 at Detroit and July 17 at Toronto, can exclusively be viewed on the Peacock app .