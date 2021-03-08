Blue Valley High School graduate hits half-court buzzer beater to win MIAA tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The madness is here.

Topeka’s Washburn University stamped its ticket to the NCAA DII National Championship Saturday.

This all came courtesy of a 57-foot buzzer beater of the fingertips of Kansas City product Tyler Geiman.

“As it left my hands I knew definitely had a chance it was online,” Geiman told 41 Action News.

According to the Blue Valley High School graduate, what followed is still blurry.

From half court for the MIAA Championship! Bods win!! pic.twitter.com/kWeHDnfCNM — Washburn MBB (@IchabodMBB) March 7, 2021

“I kind of hit [a] blackout,” the junior guard said jokingly. “I wasn't sure what to do...where to go. I just turned around and saw the whole bench running at me.”

Geiman’s triple at the horn helped Washburn defeat No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State University 69-68.

Washburn advanced to their third NCAA tournament in four seasons.

“That type of shot is what you associate with March Madness,” head coach Brett Ballard said in a Zoom interview.

Good morning Topeka. Wanted to make sure the trophy & net were safe & sound last night.

🔵🎩🏀🏆 #GoBods pic.twitter.com/OA13oRTm6h — Brett Ballard (@CoachBBallard) March 7, 2021

“To make that shot in that situation was something that dreams are made of and like I said something I'll certainly never forget,” Ballard said.

Geiman seems to have a knack for last second heroics. A similar half-court prayer during a 2016 thriller sent his Blue valley team to double overtime at Grandview.