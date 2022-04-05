Bobby Witt Jr. to make MLB debut Opening Day for Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number one prospect in Major League Baseball will make his debut on Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals.

It was announced Tuesday that Witt made the roster for the season opener.

The Royals drafted Witt in 2019, second overall in the draft out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas.

He started his career in the minors but was quickly named a rising star.

In 2021, Witt was promoted to the Royals' AAA team in Omaha where he continued to shine.

As the 2022 season got ready to begin, the MLB recognized Witt as the league's top prospect, and he was named 2021 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America.

His 2022 stats give him a .406 average for 32 at-bats. Witt has recorded 11 runs, 13 hits and three home runs.

The 21-year-old will suit up for third base on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians.