Can Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman burn Baltimore in prime-time?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quiet in the team’s home opener, Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman looks to get going against a familiar opponent.

Facing the Baltimore Ravens in prime-time Sunday, Hardman told reporters he relishes whatever role coaches envision for him.

“You never know when the ball will come your way,” Hardman said via Zoom following the team’s final practice of the week. “As long as we win and we do everything we have to do ... I have no problem with anything."

The ball didn’t find Hardman much in a Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns, leaving the speedster with just three catches on three targets for 19 yards.

Some saw this as more evidence the third-year wideout has yet to establish true chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Stop comparing me to other receivers in my class ... none of them could come to this team and be the first or second option,” the 2019 second-round draft pick tweeted then deleted late Friday afternoon. “I hate when people say I don’t run the correct routes ... like y’all must know the playbook or something,” Hardman added then later removed.

The former Georgia Bulldog ran all the correct routes in a 2020 prime-time matchup against Baltimore, torching the Ravens on a 49-yard touchdown catch.

“I think people got to realize, man we got the best tight end in the league and best receiver in the league,” Hardman said. “Who am I to try to take targets away from guys like them? That’s just being selfish, honestly.”