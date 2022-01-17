CB Rashad Fenton, WR Josh Gordon among Chiefs’ inactives for Wild Card game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton was a late addition to the injury report with a back injury.

He headlines the Chiefs’ inactives for Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a game that can be seen in Kansas City on KSHB 41.

Fenton has made a career-high 49 tackles, while also matching his career-high with seven passes defended and a forced fumble this season.

He’s started eight games, which also is the most in his three-year career since he was drafted in the sixth round in 2019 from the University of South Carolina.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) already had been ruled out and his backup, Darrel Williams, was questionable with a toe injury suffered on the last play of the first half during the regular-season finale at Denver.

Williams is active. The Chiefs also have Jerick McKinnon, Derrick Gore and had signed Darwin Thompson to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster as a safety net for the game.

Thompson is inactive with Williams able to play.

Perhaps the biggest surprise inclusion among the inactives is wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The Chiefs signed Gordon in early October, hoping he could get up to speed and be a valuable weapon by the postseason.

Instead, he’s managed only five catches for 32 yards with a touchdown in 12 games, including seven starts.

Practice-squad elevation Daurice Fountain, who has special teams value, is active at receiver rather than Gordon, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013 but has struggled to stay in the league amid off-field issues since then.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho also are inactive for Kansas City. Kaindoh, a rookie, was recently activated from injured reserve.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who picked up a pregame heel injury before the comeback win at the Broncos , was limited Thursday at practice, but participated fully Wednesday and Friday and entered the game with no injury designation.

Pittsburgh’s inactives are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, wide receiver Cody White, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Tegray Scales and defensive tackle Carlos Davis, a graduate of Blue Springs High School.