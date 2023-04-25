Chiefs 2023 mock draft v2.0: Tod Palmer's picks for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest areas of need are in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Reinforcements at wide receiver and in the secondary wouldn't hurt, but the Chiefs want to build front to back on offense and defense.

I'd expect General Manager Brett Veach to invest early in the lines.

For this mock draft, I've projected a trade up, but I could just as easily see Kansas City buck conventional wisdom — even with the draft in town — to slide back and collect assets on the offensive and defensive lines.

It wouldn't be a bad strategy, but I wanted to have some fun with Joseph Hefner's new draft-trades tool and trading up was more fun.

Here's a look back at my previous seven-round Chiefs mock draft.

First round, No. 27 overall

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Bresee has a compelling personal story and comes from athletic stock. He’s had some injury concerns, including a repaired ACL, but compared to similarly positioned DT prospects Bresee possesses better size (Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey) and backfield production (Michigan’s Mazi Smith).

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen and veteran Chris Jones will need to help Bresee bolster his pass-rush arsenal, but he’s got great hands and is hard to move off the line with a plus motor. He’s also appropriately aggressive or patient when doing twists and stunts as needed.

Bresee primarily played three-technique in college, but also had some snaps at nose tackle and should be able to step in immediately alongside Jones on pass-rushing downs.

He may go earlier than 27th in the draft, but I think the Chiefs will have to trade up a few spots to land Bresee. The same probably would be true for Smith.

With the Wolverines, Smith lacked production in terms of sacks and tackles for a loss. He also struggled at times with double teams, but Smith possesses rare athletic traits on the defensive interior with the added upside of being a true one-technique.

A year ago, it took third- and fourth-round picks to move up eight spots in a trade with New England to land Trent McDuffie. If Dallas, Buffalo or Cincinnati will play ball, the price shouldn’t be quite so high in 2023. Using this handy trade calculator, I have the Chiefs dealing their earlier fourth- and sixth-round picks — Nos. 122 and 178, acquired in the Tyreek Hill trade with Miami — to swing a deal.

It’s key to get in front of New Orleans, which may also be looking for a late first-round defensive tackle and maybe they’ll get lucky and someone will take the second fourth-round pick (No. 134) or even the sixth-round comp pick (No. 217) to preserve some draft capital.

Veach is known to be aggressive, but there’s also a lot of second- and third-round value in this draft. He may throw a curveball and trade down if the value isn’t right at No. 31 and no trade materializes.

That might be a bummer for Chiefs fans who wait out the first round Thursday outside Union Station, but they can comfort themselves with the Fallout Boy concert and really rock out to “Sugar, We’re Going Down.”

A trade down also would provide incentive for fans to return Friday for the real draft fireworks, at least as far as the Chiefs are concerned.

In addition to Smith, there are some intriguing edge rushers worth considering late in the first round — including LSU’s BJ Ojulari, Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV and Georgia Tech’s Keion White — but I think there’s better value down the board at edge than defensive tackle.

Wide receiver is another popular first-round choice for the Chiefs. I had them taking Tennessee speedster Jalin Hyatt in the first seven-round mock and he could still be an option along with TCU’s Quentin Johnston or Boston College’s Zay Flowers, though I think he’ll be long gone.

Looking for shocker? If Utah’s Dalton Kincaid or Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer slide to No. 31, as unlikely as that seems, Kansas City should turn that card with a big ol’ grin.

Second round, No. 63 overall

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

If an offensive tackle the Chiefs covet slides, I think that becomes the pick. But the value at that position isn’t great in the late second round — maybe if Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron or Ohio State’s Dawand Jones are still sitting there — so wide receiver it is.

Scott has elite speed and great skill in the open field thanks, in part, to playing running back in high school. He can fill the role formerly occupied by Mecole Hardman Jr. on sweeps and screens, but also brings better intangibles to the position.

While his route-running needs perfecting, Scott has the speed to turn any catch into a house call and provides a jolt the offense lacked after trading away Hill.

Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman or Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims Jr. would make sense in this range, too.

I still think Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey or Baylor’s Siaki Ika, if they don’t grab a defensive tackle earlier in the draft.

Third round, No. 95 overall

S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

If “best player available” holds true, here’s hoping Brown slides just a bit into the Chiefs’ range.

It’s a need with Juan Thornhill’s departure and Brown has the instincts, versatility and playmaking ability Kansas City seems to covet on the back end.

Earlier, I slotted Alabama tackle Tyler Steen here — and offensive line remains a solid choice, with Old Dominion tackle Nick Saldiveri another possibility — but I have more faith that Brown can deliver in the NFL than the available tackle prospects.

Other possible safeties here include Baylor’s JL Skinner or Sacramento State’s Marte Mapu, while Houston’s Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Nebraska’s Trey Palmer or Wake Forest’s AT Perry would be options if wide receiver remains a need.

The edge rushers in this range might include Missouri’s Isaiah McGuire or Appalachian State’s Nick Hampton.

Fourth round, No. 134 overall

OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Morris has the size and athleticism to play tackle in the NFL, though he may be best-suited on the right side.

Tackle depth is a glaring need for the Chiefs, who lost both starters — Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie — via free agency.

Morris needs to refine his technique, with his upper body and lower body, but the raw tools, including an 85-inch wingspan, exist for him to emerge as a starter one day.

Wake Forest’s Kobie Turner still intrigues me, if defensive tackle remains a need.

If the Chiefs believe they can get the best out of LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and still need to address that spot, he’d be a decent option.

This is also the range where running back might become an option.

Fifth round, No. 166 overall

RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

McIntosh gets the nod over Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn and East Carolina’s Keaton Mitchell because he’ll hold up better in blitz protection and still offers pass-catching ability from the backfield.

Among that trio, McIntosh is the only one with the size to protect the franchise.

If the Chiefs still plan to bring back Jerick McKinnon, the need here is lessened and maybe Veach takes a later-round flier again (e.g. Isiah Pacheco).

Wide receiver options may include Princeton’s Andrei Iosivas or Cincinnati’s Tre Tucker, because of the speed element they bring.

San Jose State’s Viliami Fehoko could develop into a rotational pass-rusher off the edge, while South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. is intriguing as a position-versatile, long, athletic and physical defensive back.

Sixth round, No. 217 overall

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

With his arm strength, athleticism and second-reaction ability, Thompson-Robinson has upside and could grow into a starting-caliber QB with Andy Reid’s tutelage studying under Patrick Mahomes.

It’s an ideal landing spot, in my opinion, and the only pick I didn’t change from the first mock draft.

A couple defensive ends, Georgia’s Robert Beal Jr. and Army’s Andre Carter, intrigue me here along with Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr., if the defensive-back room still needs some young punch.

Additionally, if Tennessee-Chattanooga guard McClendon Curtis falls or running back remains a need and Syracuse’s Sean Tucker is still on the board (depending on his medical), both could be options as well.

Don’t sleep on USC guard Andrew Voorhees, who could be a steal late in the draft if the team is comfortable with his medical report.

Seventh round, No. 249 overall

FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

The Chiefs don’t have a fullback on the roster after Michael Burton bolted for Denver.

Luepke could handle the workload and contribute on special teams.

Seventh round, No. 250 overall

CB Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech

Maybe he’ll turn into another L’Jarius Sneed! Maybe not, but he’s got some coverage skills that should translate well and the size to be versatile after getting coached up.

I could easily see the Chiefs prioritizing interior offensive line with one of these picks or maybe adding a developmental tight end or linebacker, but for today Brooks is the final choice.

